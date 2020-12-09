Proposed Saskatchewan law adds supports for human trafficking victims, survivors

Send this page to someone via email

Protecting human trafficking victims and survivors is a goal of new legislation that’s been introduced in Saskatchewan.

According to the provincial government, the proposed act responds to the growing incidence of human trafficking throughout Canada. RCMP have said there are an estimated 16,000 victims of human trafficking in the country with only one per cent ever rescued.

The Protection From Human Trafficking Act would enable victims to obtain expedited protection orders and allow for enforcement to deter violations with penalties such as fines, driver’s licence suspensions and jail terms, Saskatchewan officials said.

“Human trafficking is a monstrous crime that robs victims, often women and children, of their normal lives and of their freedom, forcing them into an existence akin to modern-day slavery,” Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said in a press release on Wednesday.

“This act will improve safety options for survivors, while also increasing the accountability of traffickers.”

Government officials said the new provincial legislation enables victims to start a lawsuit against their traffickers to seek compensation for harm suffered. Additional measures will make it easier for police to search homes or vehicles in which a victim might be held.

According to the Saskatchewan government, this new act will create an approach that is consistent with legislation in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.

RCMP also said it’s a low-risk, high-reward crime that’s estimated to generate up to $336,000 annually in Canada off of a single sex-trafficking victim, because they can be exploited and sold multiple times.

Anyone with information about a victim can contact the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of human trafficking, online support is available here.

