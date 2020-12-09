302 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan: Shahab

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s top doctor gave an update on new COVID-19 numbers coming out on Wednesday.

The province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said there are 302 confirmed cases, up from 183 infections on Tuesday. There have now been around 10,900 total infections to date in Saskatchewan.

“We always want to look at the averages (of daily new cases). So our seven-day average still is around that 264 mark, 21.8 cases per 100,000 (population),” he said during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

“It’s still remaining high. It’s not going much higher quickly, which is what we feared but it’s also not coming down and staying between the 250 to 300 (cases a day) mark. Our test positive rate is also staying at that 8.5 per cent mark and trending up slightly.”

He added that COVID-19 hospitalizations are still trending up.

“Because hospitalizations and ICU admissions lag two to three weeks behind cases, they are still trending up. So I think there’s some hope for optimism that we may be plateauing. But obviously, some concern that obviously hospitalizations and ICU admissions are trending up,” Shahab said.

Six deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 66 since the pandemic began.

