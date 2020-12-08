6 Winnipeg police officers sent to hospital after rescuing people from fire on Ellice

Send this page to someone via email

Six Winnipeg police officers were treated and released after they helped people in an apartment building escape heavy smoke overnight.

The city of Winnipeg says firefighters were called to a three-storey apartment building fire in the 500 block of Ellice Avenue at 10:27 p.m. Monday.

Winnipeg police service officers were the first to arrive at the fire and began helping people leave the building through the heavy smoke.

Read more: Pair of blazes keep Winnipeg fire crews busy on Saturday

Firefighters launched an offensive attack and the fire was under control by 11:55 p.m.

“All occupants were evacuated from the building and Winnipeg Transit responded to the scene to provide buses for shelter,” said the city in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“On-scene paramedics transported a total of seven individuals in stable condition to hospital, including six WPS members.” Tweet This

“All WPS members were treated and released.”

People living in the building were not allowed to return to their homes after the fire. Social services have been sent to help those affected, said the city.

This was the second fire in the building that day, with the first happening in the morning.

The cause of the fires remain under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

9:04 Fire safety tips to remember this holiday season Fire safety tips to remember this holiday season