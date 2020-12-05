Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Weather

Okanagan weather: Red, colourful start to weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 2:14 pm
Red, colourful skies greeted Central Okanagan residents on Saturday morning.
Red, colourful skies greeted Central Okanagan residents on Saturday morning. Cathy Shorey

Colourful skies greeted Okanagan residents on Saturday morning.

So much so that Global Okanagan’s email inbox was flooded with photos from viewers throughout the valley.

Normally, Global Okanagan receives many photos a day from viewers, with some being selected to air in later newscasts.

Click to play video 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 4' Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 4
Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 4

Saturday, though, proved to be an exceptionally photo-worthy day. Below are some of the photos that were sent in.

Kelowna
Kelowna. Sandra Gault
Shuswap
Shuswap. Paul Addington
Peachland
Peachland. Monica Skeith
Kelowna
Kelowna. Karla Warkotsch
West Kelowna
West Kelowna. John Sookochoff
Central Okanagan
Central Okanagan. Grant Stovel
Enderby
Enderby. Barb Tomlinson

To ensure your photos are considered for broadcast, and especially so with cellphones, always shoot horizontally. Another way to remember is to shoot the same way today’s rectangular televisions appear.

Trending Stories
Peachland
Peachland. Jan Langton
West Kelowna
West Kelowna. John Leonard
West Kelowna
West Kelowna. Chuck Clark
Summerland
Summerland. Brenda Murti

The weekend weather for the Okanagan and surrounding areas will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

For Saturday, the high will be just above freezing, at 2 C, with the overnight low projected to fall to -4 C.

For Sunday, 0 C will be the sun, with -4 C the overnight low.

For Monday, Environment Canada is projecting a cloudy day with periods of snow or rain, with a high of 2 C and a low of 1 C.

To send photos to Global News, email them to: okanagan@globalnews.ca

KelownaWeathercentral okanaganWest Kelownapeachlandsummerlandokanagan weatherEnderby
