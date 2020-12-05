Okanagan weather: Red, colourful start to weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Colourful skies greeted Okanagan residents on Saturday morning.

So much so that Global Okanagan’s email inbox was flooded with photos from viewers throughout the valley.

Normally, Global Okanagan receives many photos a day from viewers, with some being selected to air in later newscasts.

Saturday, though, proved to be an exceptionally photo-worthy day. Below are some of the photos that were sent in.

Kelowna. Sandra Gault

Shuswap. Paul Addington

Peachland. Monica Skeith

Kelowna. Karla Warkotsch

West Kelowna. John Sookochoff

Central Okanagan. Grant Stovel

Enderby. Barb Tomlinson

To ensure your photos are considered for broadcast, and especially so with cellphones, always shoot horizontally. Another way to remember is to shoot the same way today’s rectangular televisions appear.

Peachland. Jan Langton

West Kelowna. John Leonard

West Kelowna. Chuck Clark

Summerland. Brenda Murti

The weekend weather for the Okanagan and surrounding areas will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

For Saturday, the high will be just above freezing, at 2 C, with the overnight low projected to fall to -4 C.

For Sunday, 0 C will be the sun, with -4 C the overnight low.

For Monday, Environment Canada is projecting a cloudy day with periods of snow or rain, with a high of 2 C and a low of 1 C.

To send photos to Global News, email them to: okanagan@globalnews.ca