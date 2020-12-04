Menu

Crime

Passengers injured, intoxicated driver missing after crash near Cochrane: RCMP

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 3:49 pm
A severely damaged pickup truck is towed away from the scene of a crash with a semi truck near Cochrane on Friday, Dec. 4.
A severely damaged pickup truck is towed away from the scene of a crash with a semi truck near Cochrane on Friday, Dec. 4. Alberta RCMP

Two passengers in a pickup truck driven by a man believed to be intoxicated that crashed with a semi truck early Friday morning suffered only minor injuries, and the driver is on the lam, according to RCMP.

According to investigators, officers received several complaints about a driver on Highway 1 just after midnight on Friday.

The complaints included information that an intoxicated man had stolen items from a store on Highway 40 before speeding away along Highway 1 in a grey Dodge Ram.

“From there, complaints were made of a grey Dodge Ram driving erratically and west bound in the east bound lane,” RCMP said.

Officers were later notified about a collision between a semi truck and Dodge Ram on Range Road 33.

The two passengers, a man and a woman, were treated for minor injuries following the crash, with one being taken to hospital, RCMP said. The semi driver wasn’t injured.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene of the crash, though it wasn’t known how on Friday. It also wasn’t known if the man was injured in the crash.

RCMP could not say Friday whether any charges would be laid in relation to the incident, but said anyone with information on the thefts or crash, or on the driver’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

