Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.L. health minister faces backlash after in-person fundraiser during pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2020 10:00 am
John Haggie, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Health and Community Services, responds to a reporter's questions at a press conference during the Conferences of Provincial-Territorial Ministers of Health in Winnipeg on June 28, 2018.
John Haggie, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Health and Community Services, responds to a reporter's questions at a press conference during the Conferences of Provincial-Territorial Ministers of Health in Winnipeg on June 28, 2018. The Canadian Press/John Woods

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador’s health minister is under fire for attending an in-person fundraiser on the same day health officials urged employers to cancel their holiday parties.

An advertisement for the Gander Liberal District Association fundraiser event at a golf club in St. John’s surfaced on social media Wednesday evening, drawing swift and sharp criticism.

Read more: Nova Scotia deploys mobile COVID-19 testing unit, the first in Atlantic Canada

According to the ad, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey was also slated to be a special guest, but a spokesperson from Furey’s office says he was unable to attend.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, Health Minister John Haggie addressed the criticism, saying just 23 people were present in the 220-person venue and strict public health protocols were followed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In the post he says current guidelines require indoor public gatherings to be capped at 100 people, depending on the venue size.

During Wednesday’s provincial COVID-19 briefing with Furey and Haggie, the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, advised against planning functions or gatherings.

Click to play video 'Questions raised about Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Questions raised about Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Questions raised about Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19FundraiserNewfoundland and LabradorSt. John'sN.LJohn HaggieAndrew FureyCoronavirus N.L.Gander Liberal District Association
Flyers
More weekly flyers