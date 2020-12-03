N.S. taxi driver charged after allegedly stealing $20K from unsuspecting customer

Send this page to someone via email

A taxi driver from Lower Sackville, N.S., has been charged after allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from an unsuspecting victim.

RCMP say that on Nov. 23, officers received a report that a man driving a taxi in the East Hants area allegedly stole a passenger’s bank card and gained access to the client’s PIN number.

The man is then alleged to have used the information to steal more than $20,000 from the victim over an unspecified period of time.

On Dec. 2, police charged Rodney Bryan McCarthy, 57, with theft over $5,000 and uttering threats related to the victim of theft.

McCarthy was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Jan. 18, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Chevrolet Silverado the most commonly stolen vehicle in Atlantic Canada

RCMP have not released more information about McCarthy, including what company he worked for, but say they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who thinks they could be a victim or who knows someone who could be a victim, is encouraged to call RCMP at 902-883-7077 or to contact Crime Stoppers.