Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 26 COVID-19 cases, 1 death at LTC

Hamilton reported 26 new cases tied to the coronavirus on Wednesday and a death at a long-term care home.

The city says the 93rd COVID-19- related death was a woman in her mid-80s from St. Joseph’s Villa who died on Nov. 30.

The care home has been in an outbreak since Nov. 20 with 24 residents and 10 staff having been infected with the coronavirus.

Hamilton’s active cases dropped to 546 from the 565 reported on Tuesday.

The city has had 579 new cases reported in the last 10 days.

Public health says there are four more outbreaks as of Tuesday night at 3 for 1 Glasses on Upper James Street, La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare on Cumberland Avenue, Canadian Electrical Raceways Inc on Barton Street East, and Heritage Green Nursing Home on Brock Drive in Stoney Creek.

All the new outbreaks involve positive tests among some individuals on staff.

There are now 22 active outbreaks in the city involving a total of 354 people as of Dec. 2 at:

Eight long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Heritage Green, Grace Villa, Idlewyld Manor, and St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower)

Two retirement homes — First Place Hamilton and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Five workplaces — Golden Auto Service, Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd., Red Hill Orthodontics, 3 for 1 Glasses and Universal Precision Technology

Two Schools – Rehoboth Christian — Copetown and Adelaide Hoodless Elementary

There are also outbreaks at five other locations including Canadian Electrical Raceways Inc., Hatts Off Girls’ Country Home, La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, and CONNECT Communities.

The outbreak in the records department of Hamilton Police Services was declared over on Dec. 1.

The largest reported outbreaks involve Hamilton Continuing Care who have had 49 total cases since starting on Oct. 31, Baywood Place with 42 since starting Nov.1, St. Joeseph’s Villa with 34 since starting Nov. 20 and Grace Villa which has 56 cases with its outbreak beginning on Nov. 25, according to the city.

The city has seen 3,291 total cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-six people with COVID-19 are now in hospital requiring specialized care.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Halton Region reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death at LTC

Halton region reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and another death at the Allendale long-term care home in Milton.

The facility has had five deaths among residents since their outbreak started on Nov.13.

The region now has 66 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Halton has 20 outbreaks including 10 institutional outbreaks at seven long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Wellington Park Care in Burlington and Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), two retirement homes (Amica Georgetown as well as Sunrise in Burlington), and one hospital (acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has two active outbreaks at schools involving four cases at Alfajrul Bassem Academy, a private Islamic elementary and two cases at Iroquois Ridge High School.

Halton has 760 active cases as of Dec. 2, with Milton accounting for 332 and Burlington accounting for 128 cases.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is at 59.4 per day.

Halton has 3,790 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Niagara Region reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Niagara public health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one more death related to the virus.

There are 209 active cases with the region’s average number of cases over the last seven days at 16.4 per day.

Niagara has 16 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community.

There are seven institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and five long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

The region has had 2,181 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region now has 85 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports four new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has had 664 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has just one institutional outbreak as of Wednesday at Dover Cliffs LTC in Port Dover with a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. No residents have tested positive.

There are 44 active cases as of Dec. 2.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is 3.14 per day.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Brant County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region now has 523 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 66 active cases as of Dec. 2 with six people receiving hospital care.

Brant County also has 38 cases tied to four institutional outbreaks at a retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), a long-term care centre (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford), the surgical inpatient unit at Brantford General and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, the region’s acting medical officer of health said Brant County was not in a place to be “satisfied” with recent case numbers.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said even though there was a drop in cases last week (57), the region’s weekly incidence (42.47) and percent positivity (2.63) rates are still very much in-line with the red-control level of the province’s framework.

“Our weekly reproductive number (0.85) has actually fallen to the Yellow-Protect tier, which is encouraging for the weeks ahead,” Urbantke said.