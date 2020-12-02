Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Santa’s coming to you, if you live in Burlington

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 2, 2020 12:27 pm
Burlington has announced a COVID safe alternative to its annual Santa Claus parade.
Burlington has announced a COVID safe alternative to its annual Santa Claus parade.

Burlington has come up with a COVID-19-safe alternative to the annual Santa Claus parade.

The city will be launching Santa’s Holiday Magic Trail this weekend, featuring Santa Claus riding on an antique fire truck with a police escort through different neighbourhoods.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward says Santa will visit neighbourhoods throughout Burlington over each of the next three weekends, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Trending Stories

Schedule:

  • Dec. 5: Rural Burlington, Tyandaga, Brant Hills and Mountainside
  • Dec. 6: Headon Forest, Palmer, Tansley and Millcroft
  • Dec. 12: Alton Village, the Orchard, Corporate, Pinedale and Elizabeth Gardens
  • Dec. 13: Longmoor, Shoreacres, Roseland and Dynes
  • Dec. 19: Aldershot, Central and Plains
  • Dec. 20: Make-up inclement weather date, if needed

The city is not posting the routes because “we don’t want people to gather or leave their own neighbourhood to catch Santa is another neighbourhood,” said Meed Ward, “just listen for the sirens and the sounds on the day that he’s going to be in your area.”

Read more: Coronavirus — Hamilton reports 108 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

She adds that the truck will not make stops to accept letters or pose for photographs.

Meed Ward stresses that they’ve tried to spread it all across the city, and “Santa’s coming to you.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19ChristmasSanta Claus ParadeBurlington COVID-19Burlington SantaBurlington Santa Claus Parade
Flyers
More weekly flyers