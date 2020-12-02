Santa’s coming to you, if you live in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Burlington has come up with a COVID-19-safe alternative to the annual Santa Claus parade.

The city will be launching Santa’s Holiday Magic Trail this weekend, featuring Santa Claus riding on an antique fire truck with a police escort through different neighbourhoods.

🎅 You better not pout over the Santa Claus Parade, because he's coming to your neighbourhood soon! Santa will be travelling weekends in December through #BurlON neighbourhoods. Learn when he'll be in your neighbourhood at https://t.co/RnXzWVLmu5. #SpotSantaBurlON pic.twitter.com/0D8tsOGpIR — City of Burlington (@cityburlington) December 1, 2020

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward says Santa will visit neighbourhoods throughout Burlington over each of the next three weekends, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Schedule:

Dec. 5: Rural Burlington, Tyandaga, Brant Hills and Mountainside

Dec. 6: Headon Forest, Palmer, Tansley and Millcroft

Dec. 12: Alton Village, the Orchard, Corporate, Pinedale and Elizabeth Gardens

Dec. 13: Longmoor, Shoreacres, Roseland and Dynes

Dec. 19: Aldershot, Central and Plains

Dec. 20: Make-up inclement weather date, if needed

The city is not posting the routes because “we don’t want people to gather or leave their own neighbourhood to catch Santa is another neighbourhood,” said Meed Ward, “just listen for the sirens and the sounds on the day that he’s going to be in your area.”

She adds that the truck will not make stops to accept letters or pose for photographs.

Meed Ward stresses that they’ve tried to spread it all across the city, and “Santa’s coming to you.”