Hamilton man charged in weapon, drug bust: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Hamilton man is facing a raft of charges after police raided a home on the south mountain as part of a Hamilton police gangs and weapons probe.

Police say officers with the Gangs and Weapons Unit were conducting surveillance Nov. 27 in the area of Stone Church Road East and Upper Wentworth Street when they spotted a suspect leaving the home and placing a satchel in a vehicle.

Police arrested the man without incident and executed search warrants in the home and vehicle.

According to police, officers seized a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun, powdered and crack cocaine worth about $2,500, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Malik Lutu, 24, from Hamilton has been charged with several firearm and drug-related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

A successful Gangs and Weapons Unit investigation on the mountain last week resulted in the seizure of a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun, cash and cocaine. Malik Lutu (24yrs) from #HamOnt is facing drug trafficking and gun-related charges. https://t.co/rUlMIoaALp — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 1, 2020

0:41 Drug and gun trafficking ring dismantled in GTA, police say Drug and gun trafficking ring dismantled in GTA, police say – May 22, 2020