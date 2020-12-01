Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man charged in weapon, drug bust: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 1, 2020 12:36 pm
Hamilton police have arrested a man after officers seized a handgun, drugs and cash.
Hamilton police have arrested a man after officers seized a handgun, drugs and cash. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man is facing a raft of charges after police raided a home on the south mountain as part of a Hamilton police gangs and weapons probe.

Police say officers with the Gangs and Weapons Unit were conducting surveillance Nov. 27 in the area of Stone Church Road East and Upper Wentworth Street when they spotted a suspect leaving the home and placing a satchel in a vehicle.

Police arrested the man without incident and executed search warrants in the home and vehicle.

Read more: Police believe shooting on Hamilton’s Mountain was ‘targeted’

According to police, officers seized a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun, powdered and crack cocaine worth about $2,500, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Malik Lutu, 24, from Hamilton has been charged with several firearm and drug-related offences.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video 'Drug and gun trafficking ring dismantled in GTA, police say' Drug and gun trafficking ring dismantled in GTA, police say
Drug and gun trafficking ring dismantled in GTA, police say – May 22, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceCocaineDrug TraffickingHamilton newsHandgunupper wentworth streetStone Church Road EastGangs and Weapons Unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers