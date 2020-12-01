Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: New Year’s Day celebration at Government House in Regina postponed

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 10:31 am
Due to COVID-19 concerns, New Year’s Day celebration at the Government House in Regina is postponed.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, New Year’s Day celebration at the Government House in Regina is postponed. Courtesy / Government House

The annual New Year’s Day celebration at the Government House in Regina is being postponed in an announcement made by Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty on Tuesday.

“To help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to support public health guidelines, we’ve decided to postpone our New Year’s Day celebration,” Mirasty said in a press release.

“We will monitor the evolving situation and consider hosting a safe event at a later date.”

The celebration dates back to 1884 and continued until the 1970s. It was brought back in 1985 and has been going on for the past 35 years.

For those interested, the Government House can be toured virtually on its website.

