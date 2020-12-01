Menu

Police believe shooting on Hamilton’s Mountain was ‘targeted’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 7:38 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are treating a shooting on the Mountain on Monday night as a targeted incident.

Investigators say officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 10:30 p.m. in an area of Upper Wellington Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Witnesses told detectives that a suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds from a gun before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Read more: ‘Tell him to stop acting’ father of Yosif Al-Hasnawi claims paramedic said on night of son’s death

There were no reports of injuries, according to police.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video and any information.

Detectives can be reached at 905-546-8963 or 905-546-3851.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

