Police believe shooting on Hamilton’s Mountain was ‘targeted’

Hamilton police are treating a shooting on the Mountain on Monday night as a targeted incident.

Investigators say officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 10:30 p.m. in an area of Upper Wellington Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Witnesses told detectives that a suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds from a gun before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

There were no reports of injuries, according to police.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video and any information.

Detectives can be reached at 905-546-8963 or 905-546-3851.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

