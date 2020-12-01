Police believe shooting on Hamilton’s Mountain was ‘targeted’

Hamilton police are treating a shooting on the Mountain on Monday night as a targeted incident.
Investigators say officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 10:30 p.m. in an area of Upper Wellington Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.
Witnesses told detectives that a suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds from a gun before fleeing the area in a vehicle.
There were no reports of injuries, according to police.
Investigators are looking for surveillance video and any information.
Detectives can be reached at 905-546-8963 or 905-546-3851.
Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.
