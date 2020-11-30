Menu

Canada

N.L. tightens border, reports one new COVID case; six new cases reported in N.B.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2020 4:00 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Newfoundland and Labrador is ramping up its traveller scrutiny as health officials announced one new case of COVID-19 Monday.

The province pulled out of the so-called Atlantic bubble last week, closing travel to all non-residents except those arriving for purposes deemed essential.

Starting Tuesday, all essential travellers will have to submit a form and obtain a reference number to show border officials when they arrive.

The province has 36 active cases of COVID-19, including a travel-related case announced Monday, with 338 cases confirmed across the province since the onset of the pandemic.

Click to play video 'N.L., P.E.I. pull out of Atlantic bubble amid rising COVID-19 cases' N.L., P.E.I. pull out of Atlantic bubble amid rising COVID-19 cases
N.L., P.E.I. pull out of Atlantic bubble amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Brunswick reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing its active case count to 120.

Five of the province’s six new cases are in the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton regions, which remain under heightened public health restrictions including restricted travel and mandatory masks in public.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 6 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Public healthAtlantic CanadaNewfoundland and Labradoratlantic bubbleNLNewfoundland and Labrador COVID-19
