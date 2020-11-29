Brampton man, 29, dies after being struck by transport truck in Woodstock, Ont., parking lot

Woodstock police say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a transport truck Saturday afternoon.
Officials say emergency crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to a business parking lot on Commerce Way in Woodstock for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He’s been identified as 29-year-old Manpreet Bhullar of Brampton.
Trending Stories
Police say investigations revealed that a transport truck struck a pedestrian who was near the truck when it was pulling away.
Investigations are ongoing.
No charges have been laid.
Young cyclist dead in Mississauga crash with transport truck
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments