Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Brampton man, 29, dies after being struck by transport truck in Woodstock, Ont., parking lot

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 29, 2020 3:02 pm
Police say investigations revealed that a transport truck struck a pedestrian that was in the area of the truck when it was pulling away.
Police say investigations revealed that a transport truck struck a pedestrian that was in the area of the truck when it was pulling away. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Woodstock police say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a transport truck Saturday afternoon.

Officials say emergency crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to a business parking lot on Commerce Way in Woodstock for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Woodstock Police caution public after a dog dies of drug consumption

He’s been identified as 29-year-old Manpreet Bhullar of Brampton.

Trending Stories

Police say investigations revealed that a transport truck struck a pedestrian who was near the truck when it was pulling away.

Investigations are ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have been laid.

Click to play video 'Young cyclist dead in Mississauga crash with transport truck' Young cyclist dead in Mississauga crash with transport truck
Young cyclist dead in Mississauga crash with transport truck – Sep 1, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceCollisionBramptonPedestrianWoodstocktransport truckWoodstock policeTransport Truck CollisionBrampton pedestrian struck by transport truck in WoodstockWoodstock pedestrian struck
Flyers
More weekly flyers