Nova Scotia identifies 5 new potential COVID-19 exposure locations

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at three locations in Halifax, one location in Truro and one location in Sydney.

Nova Scotia Health is directing anyone who worked or visited the locations on the specific date and time to immediately visit the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to book a COVID-19 test.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia identifies 8 new potential COVID-19 exposure locations, 1 revised time

Individuals who were at the locations can also call 811 if they don’t have online access or if they have symptoms that concern them.

This should be done regardless of whether an individual has coronavirus symptoms.

Bar Kismet (2733 Agricola St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 1.

on Nov. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 1. Boston Pizza (68 Robie St., Truro) on Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 1.

on Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 1. Governor’s Pub & Eatery (233 Esplanade, Sydney) on Nov. 17 between 8 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 1.

on Nov. 17 between 8 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 1. Hermitage Restaurant (1460 Lower Water St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 2.

on Nov. 17 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 2. Fit4Less Sackville (776 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on Nov. 22 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.; on Nov. 23 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; on Nov. 24 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Nov. 25 between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 9.

According to the province, all potential exposure notifications are now listed here: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.

