Coronavirus: 19 cases in London, new outbreak in Huron Perth

Nineteen people more have tested positive for the coronavirus and 10 others have recovered, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported on Saturday.

Saturday’s update brings the region’s total case tally to 1,563, of which 1,353 people have recovered.

Sixty-six have died — two more than Thursday.

One of the two deaths was reported by the health unit during its media briefing Thursday afternoon, and wasn’t reflected in MLHU numbers until Friday. It involved a man in his 80s whose death was linked to University Hospital.

The latest reported death involved a man in his 70s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home, according to the health unit. Few other details have been released.

As of Friday, there were at least 144 active cases in the region.

At least 418 cases have been reported since the start of November, more than any other month since the pandemic began. The region is currently in the yellow-protect tier of the province’s restrictions framework.

All of the 19 new cases Saturday are from London, health unit figures show.

One is aged 19 or younger, five are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, four are in their 40s, two are in their 50s and three are in their 60s.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 15.14 as of Friday, while the 14-day average stands at 15.85.

According to the health unit, 1,444 cases have been reported in London since the pandemic began, while 36 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 35 in Middlesex Centre and 29 in Thames Centre. Lucan Biddulph has seen nine, North Middlesex eight, Southwest Middlesex two and Newbury one.

On Friday, city police announced charges under the Reopening Ontario Act against a 57-year-old Aylmer, Ont., man for participating in last weekend’s anti-restrictions rally in Victoria Park, an outdoor gathering that was found to be in violation of provincial gathering limits.

Police did not release the individual’s name, but Aylmer pastor Henry Hildebrandt, who has attended and spoken at various anti-restrictions rallies in southern Ontario in recent months, posted a video of himself receiving a court summons from police Friday morning.

On Thursday, three women police say were the organizers of the rally were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act with hosting and participating in an outdoor gathering that exceeded the number permitted under the act.

Previously, police laid charges under the act against people found to be hosting large indoor parties in the city, including, most recently, a 19-year-old Toronto woman.

Charges have also been laid against a 20-year-old Toronto woman, three men aged 18 and 19, and two men aged 23 and 24.

Those in their 20s have factored in about a quarter of all cases seen in London and Middlesex during the entire pandemic — 400.

3:33 Coronavirus: Ontario COVID-19 data shows hospitalizations increased 63 per cent over 4 weeks Coronavirus: Ontario COVID-19 data shows hospitalizations increased 63 per cent over 4 weeks

Hospitalizations

The number of inpatients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at LHSC stands at 26 as of Friday, three more than Thursday, but one fewer than Wednesday.

At the same time, LHSC says the number of its staff who are currently positive with the virus stands at 28, up two from Thursday and up eight from Wednesday.

The increase in staff cases comes as LHSC continues to grapple with what the health unit considers to be several active outbreaks at University Hospital that has infected at least 61 people in total — two have died.

No COVID-19 patients were reported in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital as of Friday.

According to St. Joseph’s Health Care London, three of its staff members have the virus, up one from the day before.

The health unit’s non-intensive care hospitalization tally has also risen by one, however, it’s not clear if these are recent or current hospitalizations or previous hospitalizations that are just now being added into health unit data.

The largest number of concurrent inpatients with COVID-19 to be recorded at LHSC was 38 on April 26, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

As of Nov. 18, neither St. Joseph’s Health Care London nor Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital has seen more than four COVID-19 patients in their care at any given time. (This is reflected in the data as ‘<5’.)

The number of people ever hospitalized has risen by four on Saturday. At least 173 people have been hospitalized in London and Middlesex since March, according to the health unit. Of those, 38 have needed intensive care.

Schools

No new cases have been reported linked to local schools.

The health unit says no local school cases have resolved compared to Thursday. At least 45 cases have been reported at local schools since the start of the school year.

Seven cases remain active, located at Académie de la Tamise (one staff member), Saunders Secondary School (one student), Providence Reformed Collegiate (one case), Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School (one student) Catholic Central High School (two students) and Lord Dorchester Secondary School (one student).

Since-resolved school cases: Sept. 21 at H.B. Beal Secondary School involving a student.

Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 at École élémentaire La Pommeraie, both involving staff members.

Oct. 7 at Saunders Secondary School involving a student.

Oct. 9 and Oct. 12 at Sir Arthur Currie Public School, one involving a staff member, the other involving a student. The cases resulted in an outbreak declaration, which resolved on Oct. 30.

Oct. 12 at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy involving a student.

Oct. 13 at Northdale Central Public School in Dorchester involving a student.

Oct. 17 at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School involving a student.

Oct. 21 at Lambeth Public School involving a student.

Oct. 25 at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School involving a student; at St. Andre Bessette Secondary School involving a student; and at St. Kateri Separate School involving two students.

Oct. 29 at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc involving one staff member; at West Nissouri Public School involving one student; and at A.B. Lucas Secondary School involving one staff member.

Oct. 31 at Eagle Heights Public School involving one staff member.

Nov. 2 at Northbrae Public School involving one student.

Nov. 3 at Wilton Grove Public School in its before/after school program.

Nov. 4 at Lambeth Public School involving two students.

Nov 5-8 at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School involving four students.

Nov. 7 at Westminster Secondary School involving one student.

Nov. 7 at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School involving one student.

Nov. 8 at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School involving one student, and at Oakridge Secondary School involving two students.

Nov. 9 at Arthur Ford Public School in its before/after school program involving one staff member.

Nov. 10 at Catholic Central High School involving a student, and at Eagle Heights Public School involving a student.

Nov. 12 at Eagle Heights Public School involving a student, and at Westminster Secondary School involving a student.

Nov. 13 at Sir Wilfred Laurier Secondary School involving one case.

Nov. 14 at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School involving one student.

Meantime, two post-secondary outbreaks remain active as of Friday, the health unit says.

An outbreak, declared Nov. 19 at Saugeen-Maitland Hall, has been linked to at least nine infections, while an outbreak declared Nov. 21 at Perth Hall has been tied to three cases.

Previously, an outbreak at London Hall was tied to six cases.

Institutional outbreaks

No new institutional outbreaks have been declared, according to the health unit, however, an outbreak declared Nov. 10 at University Hospital has now spread to two additional units.

The outbreak, which originated in 4IP General Medicine, was later expanded to encompass 6IP Acute/Decant Medicine, 9IP Sub-Acute Medicine and 10IP Palliative Care/Sub-Acute Medicine.

As of Friday, the outbreak now also impacts 4TU Multi-Organ Transplant Unit and 6IP Cardiovascular Surgery, for a total of six impacted units.

The outbreak has infected a total of 55 people, according to the health unit, including 54 at the hospital itself and one person who became infected through close contact. Two people have also since died. A breakdown of patient and staff cases was not immediately available.

University Hospital was also the scene of a separate outbreak, declared Nov. 11 in 9IP Orthopedics, that has since been declared over. That outbreak was linked to six cases.

In total, the University Hospital outbreaks have been tied to 61 cases and two deaths, and have impacted seven units.

LHSC reported Friday that 26 inpatients were currently hospitalized at LHSC with COVID-19, while at least 28 staff members were currently infected. It’s unclear how many are linked to the outbreaks.

Since March, the region has seen at least 54 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including at least 40 at local seniors’ facilities. Seniors’ facility outbreaks alone have been tied to 112 resident cases, 111 staff cases and 39 deaths.

The aforementioned non-institutional outbreaks also remain active at Western University’s Perth and Saugeen-Maitland halls, linked to three and nine cases, respectively.

Testing

No new testing figures have been released.

The most recent, from the week of Nov. 15, found that 7,427 people were tested, up 730 from the week before.

The test per cent positivity rate for that week was 1.4 per cent, up from 1.2 the week prior.

Both of the city’s assessment centres, Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, are continuing to operate by appointment only. Appointment testing for certain asymptomatic people is also continuing at eight local pharmacies.

Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena have recorded steady visitation recently.

This week, Carling Heights has seen between 335 and 405 visits per day, while Oakridge Arena has seen between 301 and 332.

Previously, Carling Heights recorded a five-day average of 345 visits per day between Nov. 16 and 20, about the same as the week before.

Oakridge Arena’s average in that period was 304, down from 342 seen the previous workweek.

Ontario

The number of reported new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario was more than 1,800 for the second day in a row.

Ontario reported 1,822 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 113,038.

“Locally, there are 566 new cases in Toronto, 516 in Peel, 145 in York Region, 105 in Waterloo and 102 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Twenty-nine more deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,624.

At least 1,510 more cases have now been resolved.

There are 595 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 54), with 155 in intensive care (up by four) and 99 on ventilators (down by two).

The most recent provincial projections indicate the province was on track to see as many as 6,500 new daily COVID-19 cases by mid-December without the more stringent measures.

Premier Doug Ford has warned against planning Christmas or other celebrations, while Elliott has said it would be “very optimistic” to expect much of an improvement in time for the holidays.

While schools have remained open, the education minister has warned that an extended winter break or move to remote-only learning may be needed.

Elgin and Oxford

Eleven people have tested positive for the coronavirus, while another seven have recovered, Southwestern Public Health said Saturday.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 537, of which 474 people have recovered and six have died. The most recent death was reported Monday involving a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, according to the health unit. The death was reported Wednesday.

Saturday’s update leaves at least 57 active cases in the region. Of those, 44 are in Oxford County while 13 are in Elgin County.

Twenty-two cases are in Woodstock alone, while Ingersoll has eight active cases and St. Thomas six. Nine other municipalities have active case counts under five.

SWPH is currently in the orange-restrict tier of the province’s colour-coded restrictions framework.

Police in Aylmer and St. Thomas announced Thursday that they had both laid charges under the Reopening Ontario Act in relation to anti-restrictions rallies in those communities.

The most recent school case was reported late Wednesday at Forest Park Public School in St. Thomas involving one student.

At least 12 cases have been reported at schools in the region since March.

In addition to the Forest Park case, at least four other cases remain active as of Friday at Laurie Hawkins Public School in Ingersoll (one staff case), Assumption Catholic Secondary school in Aylmer (two student cases) and Northdale Public School in Woodstock (one student case).

Since-resolved student cases have been reported at St. Thomas Community Christian School, Mitchell Hepburn Public School (one student), South Ridge Public School (one student), Straffordville Public School (one student), Assumption Catholic Secondary (one student) and Northdale Public School (two students).

There were also no reported changes when it came to institutional outbreaks in the region. One remains active, with no new cases reported in any of them.

Among the active cases, Woodingford Lodge in Woodstock involves one staff case.

At least 10 outbreaks have been declared since March at nine facilities, linked to at least 20 cases, of which four have involved residents.

Woodstock has seen the largest number of cases during the pandemic, 112, followed closely behind by Aylmer with 110.

Due to their population differences, however, Aylmer’s incident rate is equivalent to 1,454.9 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 264 per 100,000 in Woodstock.

Elsewhere, Bayham has seen 78 cases, St. Thomas 62, Tillsonburg 43, Norwich Township 40, Ingersoll 23, East Zorra-Tavistock 13, Blandford-Blenheim 12 and Dutton/Dunwhich 11. Six other municipalities have case tallies below 10.

As of the week of Nov. 15, the most recent figures available, the region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.1 per cent, down from 2.0 the week before. At least 3,882 people were tested for the virus that week.

Huron and Perth

One person has died, eleven people have tested positive and nine more cases were resolved Huron Perth Public Health reported Saturday.

On Friday an outbreak was also declared at Spruce Lodge Long Term Care Home in Stratford. The outbreak currently involves one staff member.

The region’s total case count now stands at 318, of which 257 people have recovered and 17 have died.

It’s not clear at this time if the most recent death is linked to any current outbreaks.

Seven of the new cases were reported in Perth County and three are in Stratford while one is from Huron County.

On Friday fourteen people have tested positive for the coronavirus, two have recovered and a new long-term care outbreak has been declared at Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East.

One staff case has been reported in the outbreak, declared on Thursday. It’s the third outbreak declared at the facility since the pandemic began, and the second this month. Both other outbreaks saw one staff case each.

In Stratford, meantime, an outbreak at Cedarcroft Place remained active as of Saturday. The outbreak, declared Oct. 27, is linked to 45 resident cases and 22 staff cases — or about one-half of all residents and one-third of all staff. One resident case and two staff cases were included in the new case numbers on Saturday.

Of those, 11 residents have died, 31 have recovered and two were still infected as of Thursday. For staff cases, two remain active, while all others have recovered.

Health officials say at least 22 residents from the home remained in area hospitals as of Thursday. The residents were temporarily transferred to get a hold of the outbreak and help staffing levels.

At least 13 outbreaks have been declared at 11 facilities in the region since March. They’re linked to at least 96 cases and at least 12 deaths — including the 11 at Cedarcroft and four at Greenwood Court in the spring.

No new school cases were reported compared to the day before. At least 11 cases have been reported, including one presumptive, since the start of the school year.

Multiple cases were reported on Thursday, including at least one staff case at Northside Christian School, a small private religious school in Listowel. The case prompted an outbreak declaration, which has resulted in the school’s closure.

The health unit says it considers an outbreak to be when there are two or more cases within a 14-day period, where at least one could have contracted the virus at the school.

Elsewhere, three cases remain active at St. Ambrose Catholic Elementary School in Stratford, while one case is active at Anne Hathaway Public School in Stratford and at Goderich District Collegiate Institute.

Since-resolved school cases have been reported at St. Michael Catholic Secondary School (one student), Milverton Public School (two students) and Shakespeare Public School (one student).

One presumptive case was reported Oct. 16 at Stratford’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School, but it’s unclear if it was ever confirmed.

Stratford has seen 128 cases reported since March, while Perth County has seen 119 and Huron County 63.

St. Marys has seen eight cases.

Sarnia and Lambton

Three new cases and four new recoveries were reported by Lambton Public Health on Saturday.

The changeover from green-prevent to yellow-protect will happen at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, according to Lambton Public Health.

Local health officials say the move will generally mean more restrictions for bars, sports and recreational facilities, retail spaces, malls, and other businesses.

It also includes the potential for enhanced targeted enforcement, fines, and enhanced education, officials said.

“Regardless of the status level, the decisions we need to make to live with COVID-19 and reduce our own personal risk are the same. Continue to minimize our non-essential social interactions and treat every situation like COVID-19 is present,” said the region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Sudit Ranade, in a statement.

Full details on what will come with a move to yellow-protect can be found on the province’s website.

There are a total of 407 cases, 368 have resolved while 25 people have died. The most recent death was reported in early June.

As of Saturday, 14 cases are known to be active in the county.

The Health Unit has not updated its detailed report on case numbers so all of the below information is from Friday.

Two people are in hospital, according to Bluewater Health. A total of 62 people in the county have been admitted to hospital due to the coronavirus during the pandemic.

One case and two recoveries were reported on Thursday.

No school cases have been reported, however, at least three remain active at St. Patrick’s Catholic High School in Sarnia, according to the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

All three cases involve students, according to the province. They are currently the only active school cases in Lambton.

At least eight have been reported since the start of the school year.

Other since-resolved cases include two student cases at Northern Collegiate Institute and Vocational School in Sarnia, and one student case each at Bright’s Grove Public School in Sarnia, Colonel Cameron Public School in Corunna and Riverview Central School in Port Lambton.

No change was reported Friday in the number of institutional outbreaks reported in the county. No outbreaks are currently active.

A total of 13 have been declared since March, linked to 115 cases and 16 deaths. Two outbreaks earlier in the pandemic, located at Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, are linked to a vast majority of those cases, and all 16 deaths.

The health unit says 10 of the region’s 13 outbreaks have involved seniors’ facilities, while two have involved workplaces and one has been at Bluewater Health.

At least 56,140 people had been tested in the county as of Nov. 21, the most recent figures available. About 2,600 people were tested from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, with a weekly per cent positivity rate of 0.56 per cent.

–With files from Matthew Trevithick and Ryan Rocca Global News, and Colin Perkel of The Canadian Press