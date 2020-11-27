Nova Scotia identifies 8 new potential COVID-19 exposure locations, 1 revised time

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health has released a new list of potential COVID-19 exposure locations.

They include eight new locations or times as well as a revised time for a single location.

Nova Scotia Health is directing anyone who worked or visited the locations on the specific date and time to immediately visit the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to book a COVID-19 test.

Individuals who were at the locations can also call 811 if they don’t have online access or if they have symptoms that concern them.

This should be done regardless of whether an individual has coronavirus symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Health issued for the Fit4Less at 1535 Dresden Row on Nov. 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Nov. 25 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on these dates could develop symptoms, up to and including, Dec. 9.

The province has issued exposure notifications for Agricola Street Brasserie on Nov. 16. between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Nov. 17 between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Nov. 18 between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Nov. 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 pm.; Nov. 22 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.; Nov. 23 between 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on these dates could develop symptoms, up to and including, Dec. 7.

Provincial health officials have issued an exposure notification for Lion’s Head Tavern on Robie Street on Nov. 22 between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on these dates could develop symptoms, up to and including, Dec. 6

Another exposure notification has been issued for the A&W Restaurant at 1748 Bedford Highway on Nov. 22, between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on these dates could develop symptoms, up to and including, Dec. 6.

2:05 Nova Scotia preparing to deliver COVID-19 vaccine when available Nova Scotia preparing to deliver COVID-19 vaccine when available

An exposure notification has been issued for the Bicycle Thief on Lower Water Street on Nov. 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on these dates could develop symptoms, up to and including, Dec. 5.

The province has issued an exposure notification for Antojos at 1667 Argyle Street on Nov. 21 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on these dates could develop symptoms, up to and including, Dec. 5

Nova Scotia health has issued a notification for Two Doors Down on Barrington Street on Nov. 20, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on these dates could develop symptoms, up to and including, Dec. 4.

The final exposure notification has been issued for Wendy’s Restaurant at 720 Sackville Dr. on Nov. 20 between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on these dates could develop symptoms, up to and including, Dec. 4.

Nova Scotia has also issued a correction for times that it released for Orange Theory Fitness at 6140 Young Street.

The exposure times are Nov. 17 between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Nov. 18 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.; Nov. 19 between 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.; Nov. 20 between 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.; Nov. 21 between 7:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.; Nov. 22 between 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on these dates could develop symptoms, up to and including, Dec. 6.