Public Health reports 6 new Kingston COVID-19 cases, including 3 health-care workers

On Friday, KFL&A Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19, half of which were found in health-care workers.

According to the health unit, three men, one in his 60s, one in his 30s and another in his 20s, all contracted the novel coronavirus through close contact.

Two female health-care workers caught the virus, one in her 40s through close contact, and another in her 20s, whose mode of transmission is under investigation.

A male health-care worker in his 30s caught the virus as well, but his mode of transmission is also under investigation. In total, since the pandemic began, 33 local health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

One new recovery brings the region’s total active case count to 23.

There is still only one outbreak in the region at Extendicare Kingston, which has had one staff member test positive.

On Thursday, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) said one of its emergency room staff members had tested positive for the virus.

KHSC has yet to identify if any other staff members have tested positive, but said it is working on a response.

Since the pandemic began, the Kingston region has seen a total of 256 cases of COVID-19, 233 of which have resolved.

