Okanagan weather: sunny start to December

Once the risk of rain and snow subsides after reaching a high in mid-single digits Monday afternoon, skies start to clear into early Tuesday.

Sunshine returns during the day, returning the region from a cool morning low in mid-minus single digits, up into mid-positive single digits in the afternoon for the first day of December.

Temperatures should rebound into mid-single digits on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

A big, broad ridge of high pressure strengthens over the province, bringing a return to mostly sunny skies through the middle of the week with morning valley fog and cloud likely.

Daytime highs will remain a few degrees above freezing with overnight lows staying cool, as low as -5 C at times.

The first weekend of December is shaping up very similarly, with a mix of sun and cloud and afternoon highs around 3 C.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

