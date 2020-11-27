Menu

Crime

Vancouver police seek witnesses in Downtown Eastside stabbing

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 1:06 pm
Main and Hastings
Police are investigating a stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

Vancouver police are asking witnesses to come forward after a stabbing in the Downtown Eastside earlier this week.

A 45-year-old man was knifed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Main and Hastings streets. The victim is in stable condition in hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a heavy build, who was wearing dark clothing and a dark ballcap.

Read more: Vancouver police seek witnesses in city’s 10th homicide

Police don’t know if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement that they hope to hear from witnesses.

“The incident happened early in the evening and so we believe there could be several bystanders who may have seen his horrible offence,” she said.

— With files from Gord Macdonald

