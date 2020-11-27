Manitoba government looking at further protections for safe delivery of liquor, pot

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has introduced legislation with the goal of providing safer liquor and cannabis delivery.

The legislation, announced by Justice Minister Cliff Cullen on Friday, would establish a new licence category to ensure that those products aren’t delivered to minors or intoxicated people.

“With continued growth in the delivery industry, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we want to make sure that liquor and cannabis products are delivered safely and responsibly,” said Cullen.

“With some children not in school and regular after-school activities disrupted, it is even more critical to ensure that age-restricted products like cannabis and liquor do not fall into the hands of young people.”

Read more: Some provinces plan to hire teens for marijuana sting operations

Cullen said the proposed legislation would set up requirements for third-party delivery companies and redefine the liability for safe delivery of regulated products.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation would also allow for minors to be hired under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act (LGCA) in order to test licensees’ compliance with underage sales laws by trying to buy liquor and pot at Manitoba stores.

2:03 Manitoba considering allowing restaurants, spas to sell pot products Manitoba considering allowing restaurants, spas to sell pot products – Sep 21, 2020