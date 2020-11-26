Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported at various locations in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at six locations across Halifax on Thursday.

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is asking that anyone who visited or worked at the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self-isolate and contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Stillwell (1672 Barrington St, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 6 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Bearly’s House of Blues and Ribs (1269 Barrington St, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Highwayman (1673 Barrington St, Halifax) on Nov. 21 between 7:30 p.m. and 12 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5. Gahan House (5239 Sackville St, Halifax) on Nov. 21 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5. Princess Nails (1475 Bedford Highway, Bedford) on Nov. 21 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the above date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the above date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5. Boston Pizza Dartmouth Crossing (111 Shubie Dr, Dartmouth) on Nov. 20 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Nov. 22 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 6.

According to N.S. Health, all potential exposure notifications are now listed here: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.

