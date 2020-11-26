Menu

Comments

Traffic

5 injured after Calgary Transit bus, tractor trailer collide in intersection

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 4:32 pm
Five people were injured after a Calgary Transit bus and a tractor trailer collided in an intersection on Thursday.
Five people were injured after a Calgary Transit bus and a tractor trailer collided in an intersection on Thursday. Global News

Five people, including a Calgary Transit driver with “multiple traumatic injuries” were rushed to hospital Thursday afternoon after the bus and a tractor trailer collided, according to EMS.

Paramedics were called to 90 Avenue and 52 Street S.E. at about 11 a.m. after the two vehicles collided in an intersection, though it wasn’t known, as of 1 p.m, how.

The bus then crashed into a light stand on 90 Avenue.

There were three passengers on the bus at the time: two women and one man, who all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver’s serious injuries are believed to be the result of the collision with the light stand, EMS said.

The driver of the tractor trailer, which wasn’t towing a trailer, was in serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was in the truck when the crash happened.

It took first responders a long time to get the bus driver out of the cab of the bus, according to EMS.

90 Avenue was closed in all directions for some time on Thursday and traffic on 52 Street was reduced.

