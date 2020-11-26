Guelph adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 54

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total to 565 cases.

Active cases in the city have risen by seven from the previous day to 54, but there is no one being treated in a hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 17 were spread through close contact, another 17 through community transmission, four are outbreak-related and 16 are still being investigated.

The city has now seen 500 people recover from the disease, while Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

In four weeks, Guelph has added 152 confirmed cases and 134 people have recovered.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph, including two at the Village of Riverside Glen. One resident has tested positive in the Eramosa Long-Term Care Home and two staff members have tested positive in the Mapleton Long-Term Care Home.

Stone Lodge Retirement Home is reporting one confirmed case among its staff.

Guelph has three confirmed cases in three schools

There are four cases connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low in all of them.

Ontario reported 1,478 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 109,361.

Twenty-one more deaths were also announced on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,575.

There are 556 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 33), with 151 in intensive care (down by eight) and 105 on ventilators (down by one).

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca