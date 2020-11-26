5 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 18 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Thursday.

With three new recoveries, this brings the region’s total active case count to 18.

The health unit says a man in his 20s, two men in their 30s, a woman in her 20s and a female health-care worker in her 20s all tested positive for the virus. Mode of transmission for all of Thursday’s five new cases are under investigation.

There is only one active outbreak at Extendicare Kingston, with one case reported at the long-term care home.

According to KFL&A Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the majority of the region’s cases seen the last two weeks have been identified in people in their 20s — 15 women and 10 men out of 45 cases.

Nearly 60 per cent of cases seen in the last two weeks have been contracted through close contact, while seven per cent were outbreak-related, two per cent were related to travel and four per cent were caught through community transmission. A third of all cases over the last two weeks are still under investigation.

There were no cases identified at Queen’s University this week.

Since the pandemic began, the region has seen a total of 250 cases of the virus, 232 of which are now resolved.

