Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Eight Barrie AAA hockey players test positive for COVID-19: association chairman

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 2:51 pm
Eight Barrie AAA hockey players have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving one team in self-isolation, Barrie AAA Zone Hockey’s chairman confirmed to Global News Thursday.

The players who’ve tested positive are part of the minor midget team and are in the 15-year-old age group, Hugh Campbell said.

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka’s top doc instructs businesses to step up COVID-19 prevention measures

Players who are part of Barrie AAA’s Midget team, comprised of 16 and 17 year olds, has been told to self-monitor, Campbell added.

“The family involved contacted us immediately and we were then able to immediately take the proper steps required to mitigate this,” Campbell said in a statement last week.

Read more: Ban lockdown, red zone residents from municipal rec centres in Simcoe Muskoka: region’s top doc

“I don’t believe there was anything that could have been done to prevent this situation, however it does highlight the risk out there and the requirement to take all precautions available.”

Campbell said players are limited to a bubble of certain teams and that they must wear masks and physically distance, except when out on the ice.

