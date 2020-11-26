Coronavirus: Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to decline as the local public health unit reports 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

There have now been 8,278 cases of the virus locally since the start of the pandemic, with 259 of those considered active on Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. That’s down from 287 the day before.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Thursday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa is up slightly to 23 with three people in the intensive care unit.

Three new coronavirus outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard on Thursday, one of which is linked to a social event in the city. There are currently two ongoing outbreaks linked to social events in Ottawa, together accounting for seven cases of the virus.

Ottawa’s coronavirus per cent positivity is down to 1.6 per cent for the week of Nov. 17 to 23.

While a number of positively trending indicators have put Ottawa on the verge of the province’s “yellow” zone for coronavirus restrictions, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday that the city has to demonstrate that it is comfortably within that range for a longer period of time before she would endorse making that change.

She said the province would like regions to stay on one level for 28 days before relaxing or tightening restrictions to see the efficacy of the current framework. Ottawa entered Ontario’s orange zone on Nov. 7 following a 28-day lockdown resembling modified Stage 2 restrictions.

