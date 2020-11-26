Menu

Canada

Missing Wellington North man known to visit Guelph: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 12:14 pm
OPP say a man from Wellington North has been missing for almost three weeks.
OPP say a man from Wellington North has been missing for almost three weeks. Supplied

Wellington County OPP say a man who has been missing for almost three weeks is known to visit the city of Guelph.

Levi Edward Larter was last seen at his home in the township of Wellington North on the evening of Nov. 8.

OPP were only notified about the 30-year-old’s disappearance on Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a grey fall coat with a fur-trimmed collar, grey track pants and black running shoes. He could also be carrying a blue and white backpack.

Police said Larter has been known to frequent parks, conservation areas and Guelph.

His family has become concerned for his wellbeing and safety, and anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

