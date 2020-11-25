N.S. Health warns of additional COVID-19 exposures across Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday night, Nova Scotia Public Health said there have been potential new exposures to COVID-19 at 14 locations in the Halifax area.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 16 new coronavirus cases, 1 recovery Wednesday

The locations and dates of potential exposure are:

Oxford Taproom (6418 Quinpool Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 12 noon and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Bearly’s House of Blues & Ribs (1269 Barrington St., Halifax) Nov. 19 between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. The Auction House (1726 Argyle St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. ROGUE Fitness (6331 Lady Hammonds Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. RIO Pilates & Yoga Studio (2470 Maynard St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 6:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. and Nov. 20 between 6:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Uncommon Grounds (1030 South Park St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. The Roxbury Urban Dive Bar (1743 Grafton St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. The Midtown Tavern and Lounge (1744 Grafton St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 8:45 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. The Split Crow Pub (1855 Granville St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Mary’s Place Café II (5982 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Sutton Place Hotel (1680 Grafton St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 8:30 p.m. and 12 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Tony’s Famous Donair & Pizza (2390 Robie St., Halifax) on Nov. 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5. Dauphinee Centre, Saint Mary’s University (934 Tower Rd., Halifax) at any time between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 6. The Stubborn Goat Gastropub (1579 Grafton St., Halifax) on Nov. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 6.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Public Health said it is currently in the process of contacting all businesses listed above.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials say anyone who visited these locations on the specified date and time should immediately visit the online self-assessment form to book a coronavirus test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

1:24 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia introduces tighter restrictions, stronger enforcement for rule-breakers Coronavirus: Nova Scotia introduces tighter restrictions, stronger enforcement for rule-breakers