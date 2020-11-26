Okanagan weather: Sunshine returns for final weekend of November

Send this page to someone via email

The weather forecast for Thursday will see clouds slide across the region, as temperatures make their way up to 6 C in the afternoon.

The mercury will slump back to the freezing mark Thursday night before rebounding to 5 C on Friday under mostly cloudy skies, along with a bit of a southwesterly breeze.

There is a chance of precipitation early Friday at high elevation areas and in the Shuswap. SkyTracker Weather

A mix of sun and cloud return for the final weekend of November, with afternoon highs reaching around 6 C on Saturday before falling back to 3 C on Sunday, as clouds roll back in.

There is a chance of rain and snow to start the work week ahead on Monday before sunshine returns mid-week as daytime highs reach the mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

