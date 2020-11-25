Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police respond to Dufferin Avenue incident, hold-and-secure at nearby schools lifted

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Police at the scene on Dufferin Avenue Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Police at the scene on Dufferin Avenue Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Abigail Turner/Global News

Winnipeg police responded to what they initially called “an incident” on Dufferin Avenue Wednesday morning.

More than six police cars were blocking off a large area around Dufferin Avenue and Mackenzie Street as of 8:30 a.m.

A Global News reporter on scene said police had their firearms out and a person could be heard yelling.

Nearby schools were placed in hold-and-secure while the incident played out, according to the Winnipeg School Division.

Winnipeg police have only called this an incident and asked people to avoid the area.

The incident was over by about 9:10 a.m. There was no immediate word of any arrests.

A Winnipeg police officer with his weapon drawn on Dufferin Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
A Winnipeg police officer with his weapon drawn on Dufferin Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Abigail Turner/Global News

– More to come.

