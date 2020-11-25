Winnipeg police respond to Dufferin Avenue incident, hold-and-secure at nearby schools lifted

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police responded to what they initially called “an incident” on Dufferin Avenue Wednesday morning.

More than six police cars were blocking off a large area around Dufferin Avenue and Mackenzie Street as of 8:30 a.m.

A Global News reporter on scene said police had their firearms out and a person could be heard yelling.

Nearby schools were placed in hold-and-secure while the incident played out, according to the Winnipeg School Division.

Hold and secure have been lifted at Dufferin, Wiliam Whyte, RB Russell, David Livingstone, COTE, Niji Mahkwa. — Winnipeg School Div (@WinnipegSD) November 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg police have only called this an incident and asked people to avoid the area.

The situation on Dufferin has been safely resolved. We expect Dufferin to be re-opened to traffic shortly. #Traffic @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 25, 2020

The incident was over by about 9:10 a.m. There was no immediate word of any arrests.

A Winnipeg police officer with his weapon drawn on Dufferin Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Abigail Turner/Global News

– More to come.