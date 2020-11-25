Laval fire forces evacuation of residential building

Send this page to someone via email

Laval firefighters have been battling a blaze that broke out in the middle of the night in a residential building on des Laurentides Boulevard in the Pont-Viau area.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, no injuries had been reported but an evacuation of the building remained underway.

The fire department declared it a three-alarm fire, but there is no risk of any of the flames spreading.

Read more: Fire in Montreal apartment building leaves 12 families without a home

During the event, firefighters also discovered cannabis plants were on the upper floor of the building. Authorities say the plants could have been grown legally.

The fire started around 3 a.m. but authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters were confronted with dense smoke that was mainly rising from the upper floor.

Advertisement