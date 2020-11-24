Menu

Canada

2 new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries reported in Kingston region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 3:19 pm
KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region, and three more recoveries.
KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region, and three more recoveries. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Tuesday.

According to the health unit, a female between the ages of 10 to 19 who is also a health-care worker tested positive for the virus, as well as a 90-year-old woman. The mode of transmission for both cases is still under investigation.

Click to play video 'Kingston area ready to go from green to yellow COVID-19 response framework status' Kingston area ready to go from green to yellow COVID-19 response framework status
Kingston area ready to go from green to yellow COVID-19 response framework status

There have also been three recoveries in the region, bringing the active case count to nine.

The region is still under the yellow status for the province’s COVID-19 framework, despite a significant drop in numbers over the past week.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 237 cases locally with 228 resolved cases, and no related deaths.

