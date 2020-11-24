8 new cases of COVID-19 in Hastings Prince Edward, 25 active

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting another rise in COVID-19 numbers locally, with eight new cases reported Tuesday.

Along with Monday’s seven new cases, the region now stands at 25 active cases of the virus. This is the most active cases the region has ever seen at one time. The second-highest daily active case count was in May, with 19 active cases.

All but one of the region’s 15 newest cases were contracted through close contact, according to the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard.

One person is currently in hospital, but no one is in ICU.

1:24 Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals, rural communities Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals, rural communities

Overall, since the pandemic began, the Hastings and Prince Edward region has seen 116 cases of the virus, 86 of which have recovered. Five people have died since March.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit has not immediately responded to a request for more information.