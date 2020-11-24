Menu

Canada

8 new cases of COVID-19 in Hastings Prince Edward, 25 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 2:36 pm
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is announcing another jump in COVID-19 cases, with eight new positive tests reported Tuesday. Global Kingston

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting another rise in COVID-19 numbers locally, with eight new cases reported Tuesday.

Along with Monday’s seven new cases, the region now stands at 25 active cases of the virus. This is the most active cases the region has ever seen at one time. The second-highest daily active case count was in May, with 19 active cases.

All but one of the region’s 15 newest cases were contracted through close contact, according to the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Read more: 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Hastings, Prince Edward regions

One person is currently in hospital, but no one is in ICU.

Overall, since the pandemic began, the Hastings and Prince Edward region has seen 116 cases of the virus, 86 of which have recovered. Five people have died since March.

The health unit has not immediately responded to a request for more information.

