Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 2 more people in connection with Gatineau homicide

By Craig Lord Global News
Gatineau police say a second man has been charged in connection with a body found outside a gas station in the city earlier this month.
Gatineau police say a second man has been charged in connection with a body found outside a gas station in the city earlier this month. Lars Hagberg

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a fatal stabbing at a fatal stabbing at a Gatineau, Que., gas station earlier this month.

Police said Tuesday morning that 31-year-old Nicolas Brazeau-D’Avignon was arrested on Monday evening shortly before 7 p.m.

He is facing charges of second-degree murder in Gatineau in connection with the death of 35-year-old Matthew Francis O’Heron, whose body was found on Nov. 14 outside an Ultramar gas station on boulevard La Vérendrye Ouest.

An autopsy confirmed O’Heron died as a result of a stabbing.

Read more: Ottawa police report attempted child abduction in Kanata

Police issued a warrant for Brazeau-D’Avignon’s arrest last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Police issued a second release Tuesday morning stating that a third person, 24-year-old Arianne Lépine-Riley, was also arrested shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday in Gatineau.

Trending Stories

Lépine-Riley, who is known to police, is facing charges of aiding and abetting murder after the fact.

Both Brazeau-D’Avignon and Lépine-Riley are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Three people have now been charged in connection to Gatineau’s third homicide of the year.

Last week police also arrested and charged 32-year-old Danny Hamel-Racine with second-degree murder.

Police said all three suspects know each other, but investigators will not reveal the connection between the individuals and the victim.

Police said Tuesday the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Toronto police probing apparent domestic homicide' Toronto police probing apparent domestic homicide
Toronto police probing apparent domestic homicide
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa crimeGatineau PoliceGatineau CrimeGatineau homicideGatineau man charged second-degree murderGatineau murder charge
Flyers
More weekly flyers