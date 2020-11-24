Police arrest 2 more people in connection with Gatineau homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a fatal stabbing at a fatal stabbing at a Gatineau, Que., gas station earlier this month.

Police said Tuesday morning that 31-year-old Nicolas Brazeau-D’Avignon was arrested on Monday evening shortly before 7 p.m.

He is facing charges of second-degree murder in Gatineau in connection with the death of 35-year-old Matthew Francis O’Heron, whose body was found on Nov. 14 outside an Ultramar gas station on boulevard La Vérendrye Ouest.

An autopsy confirmed O’Heron died as a result of a stabbing.

Police issued a warrant for Brazeau-D’Avignon’s arrest last week.

Police issued a second release Tuesday morning stating that a third person, 24-year-old Arianne Lépine-Riley, was also arrested shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday in Gatineau.

Lépine-Riley, who is known to police, is facing charges of aiding and abetting murder after the fact.

Both Brazeau-D’Avignon and Lépine-Riley are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Three people have now been charged in connection to Gatineau’s third homicide of the year.

Last week police also arrested and charged 32-year-old Danny Hamel-Racine with second-degree murder.

Police said all three suspects know each other, but investigators will not reveal the connection between the individuals and the victim.

Police said Tuesday the homicide investigation is ongoing.

