3 arrests made in 2 business thefts on same day in Peterborough: police

Peterborough police made arrests in two separate reports of thefts at businesses on Monday.
In the first incident around 10:45 a.m., a man allegedly stole items and concealed them in his sweater at a Charlotte Street business.
A suspect was confronted by employees and police were notified.
As a result of the investigation, Jody Hallett, 40, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000. He was also charged with resisting a peace officer.
He was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9.
Then around 3:15 p.m., a man and woman allegedly attempted to steal a large-screen television from a Chemong Road business.
They were stopped by a loss prevention officer and police were called.
As a result of the investigation, Michael Stein, 27, and Angela Giannini, 28, both of Peterborough were arrested and each charged with theft under $5,000.
They were released with court appearances scheduled for Dec. 15 for Giannini and Dec. 17 for Stein.
