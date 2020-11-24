Menu

Crime

3 arrests made in 2 business thefts on same day in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 10:46 am
Peterborough Police
Peterborough police arrested three people in two separate theft incidents at businesses on Monday. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police made arrests in two separate reports of thefts at businesses on Monday.

In the first incident around 10:45 a.m., a man allegedly stole items and concealed them in his sweater at a Charlotte Street business.

A suspect was confronted by employees and police were notified.

Read more: Peterborough man accused of stealing large screen TV from business: police

As a result of the investigation, Jody Hallett, 40, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000. He was also charged with resisting a peace officer.

He was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9.

Then around 3:15 p.m., a man and woman allegedly attempted to steal a large-screen television from a Chemong Road business.

They were stopped by a loss prevention officer and police were called.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Stein, 27, and Angela Giannini, 28, both of Peterborough were arrested and each charged with theft under $5,000.

They were released with court appearances scheduled for Dec. 15 for Giannini and Dec. 17 for Stein.

Keep holiday shopping local being promoted in Peterborough – Nov 13, 2020
