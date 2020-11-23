Nova Scotia Health issues coronavirus exposure warning for 16 locations in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Public issued a warning on Monday of COVID-19 exposure at a list of locations across Halifax.

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is asking that anyone who visited or worked at the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self-isolate and contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The Stubborn Goat Gastropub (1579 Grafton St, Halifax) on Nov. 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29. The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse (5136 Prince St, Halifax) on Nov. 15 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29. Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre, “Freaky” (190 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on Nov. 16 for 6:45 p.m. showtime. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30. Head Shoppe Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. Garden Café (5475 Clyde St, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Head Shoppe Lower Sackville (745 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on Nov 18 between 10:15 a.m. and 12 noon. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2. Shanti Hot Yoga (5508 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) Nov 18 & 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. Barrington Steakhouse (1662 Barrington St, Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. Durty Nelly’s Irish Pub (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 9:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. Halifax Alehouse (1717 Brunswick St, Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 10:30 p.m. to close. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. Kai Brady’s aka. The Fickle Frog (5679 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 10:30 p.m. to close. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. Halifax Shopping Centre Food Court (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre, Theatre 17, “Honest Thief” (190 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on Nov. 20 for 10 p.m. showtime. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Cora Breakfast and Lunch aka Cora’s (1535 Dresden Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Boston Pizza (1858 Granville St, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Stillwell Freehouse (2534 Agricola St, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

2:05 Atlantic bubble bursts as P.E.I., N.L. step back from border deal Atlantic bubble bursts as P.E.I., N.L. step back from border deal

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Story continues below advertisement

Fever

Cough

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath