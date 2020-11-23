Public Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure in Auburn Drive High

Public Health announced Monday that there may have been an exposure to COVID-19 on Nov. 16 in the cafeteria at Auburn High School.
Parents and staff have also been notified by Public Health.
Health officials said in a statement that anyone who was in the cafeteria during lunch, from 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m., is being encouraged to contact Public Health at 902-481-5821 or toll free 1-800 430-9557 to arrange testing.
“If you have already been identified as a close contact of a positive case and have received testing, you do not need to have a second test, unless you develop symptoms during your 14 day isolation period,” said health officials in a press release.
Nova Scotia health officials reported 11 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Monday.
There are currently 51 known active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.
