Messy cocktail of snow and rain hits Montreal

Montrealers should brace for slick roads due to a messy mix of snow and rain in the city Monday morning.

A blast of wintry weather hit the southern half of the province Sunday afternoon, continuing into the next day.

The snow has turned to rain in Montreal, but the city will lay down salt on streets and sidewalks ahead of temperatures dipping again in the evening.

The city was spared compared to other parts of Quebec, however. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for a large swath of the province, including Quebec City.

The Sûreté du Québec is asking drivers to be careful behind the wheel by slowing down and keeping their distance from others. Not all cars are equipped for snow since the winter tire deadline is Dec. 1.

In Montreal, the city’s public transit authority is asking commuters to plan their trips. The STM says service is running smoothly but advises people to be careful.

City work crews are changing gears, working to clear sewers.

Water accumulation a big factor with temperatures expected to dip below freezing as of this evening. Salting operation will begin mid afternoon according to the city.#mtl pic.twitter.com/bNREhhu8Zn — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) November 23, 2020

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines