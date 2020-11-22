Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at 4 locations in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health issued a warning on Sunday of potential COVID-19 exposure at four different locations in Saint John (Zone 2).

The province said in a statement that contact tracing conducted by Public Health in the recent positive cases has determined the following possible exposures at these areas in Zone 2 on Nov. 14:

Eighty-Three Bar Arcade, between midnight and 2 a.m. (43 Princess St., Saint John)

O’Leary’s Pub, between midnight and 2 a.m. (46 Princess St., Saint John)

Callie’s Pub, between midnight and 2 a.m. (2 Princess St., Saint John)

Let’s Hummus, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. (44 Water St., Saint John)

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

If anyone has been at any of the locations stated above, they’re asked to self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines even if they are experiencing no symptoms of COVID-19.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 6 coronavirus cases, possible school exposures

The province also noted that if anyone is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and does not need to talk to a nurse, they can complete the self-assessment and get tested.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, six new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of active cases to 77.

2:16 Coronavirus: New Brunswick breaks record for new COVID-19 case numbers Coronavirus: New Brunswick breaks record for new COVID-19 case numbers