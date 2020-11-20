Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 1 new resident case at Fairhaven long-term care; 3 resolved cases

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 5:00 pm
Another resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.
Another resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. File

A new case of the novel coronavirus was reported at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough on Friday.

Executive director Lionel Towns tells Global News that there are now 13 active cases among residents — one new positive case, with two other cases declared resolved.

“One more positive swab result came back today (from the same floor as all the other cases),” Towns said in reference to the home’s Westview 2 area.

One staff case was also resolved, leaving three active cases among staff members at the municipally run facility on Dutton Road.

Read more: COVID-19 — Cases surge at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough

In total that leaves 16 active cases for the home. An outbreak was declared on Oct. 31 after a caregiver — not a direct employee — tested positive.

Since then, two residents have died due to COVID-19 — the last on Nov. 12.

