Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP say men wanted in South Frontenac assault turned themselves in

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 5:08 pm
OPP say Jessie and Frank Teal turned themselves in following an assault in South Frontenac earlier this week.
OPP say Jessie and Frank Teal turned themselves in following an assault in South Frontenac earlier this week. OPP

Frontenac OPP have arrested two men wanted for assault in South Frontenac.

According to OPP, the afternoon of Nov. 14, a 51-year-old man was assaulted at a home on Road 38. The man was transported to hospital by Frontenac paramedics and later released.

Afterwards, OPP released the names and pictures of Jessie Teal, 33, and Frank Teal, 28, who were wanted in connection with the incident.

Read more: Lansdowne man facing 8 charges following reports of historic sexual assaults, OPP say

OPP then executed a search warrant at another South Frontenac residence on Nov. 17, where they say officers found numerous firearms.

Trending Stories

No one was at the home at the time of the raid.

Friday, OPP said two men wanted in connection to the investigation turned themselves in without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: OPP looking for 10 people in connection with Quinte West assault

Jessie and Frank Teal have been charged with:

• possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
• assault with a weapon
• aggravated assault
• forcible entry
• possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
• three counts of careless storage of a firearm
• unauthorized possession of a firearm
• possession of property obtained by crime

Jessie Teal is additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPAssaultFrontenac OPPtealassault south frontenacassault south frontenac OPPfrontenac OPP assaultsouth frontenac assaultteal brothers
Flyers
More weekly flyers