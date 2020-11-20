OPP say men wanted in South Frontenac assault turned themselves in

Send this page to someone via email

Frontenac OPP have arrested two men wanted for assault in South Frontenac.

According to OPP, the afternoon of Nov. 14, a 51-year-old man was assaulted at a home on Road 38. The man was transported to hospital by Frontenac paramedics and later released.

Afterwards, OPP released the names and pictures of Jessie Teal, 33, and Frank Teal, 28, who were wanted in connection with the incident.

OPP then executed a search warrant at another South Frontenac residence on Nov. 17, where they say officers found numerous firearms.

No one was at the home at the time of the raid.

Friday, OPP said two men wanted in connection to the investigation turned themselves in without incident.

Jessie and Frank Teal have been charged with:

• possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• assault with a weapon

• aggravated assault

• forcible entry

• possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

• three counts of careless storage of a firearm

• unauthorized possession of a firearm

• possession of property obtained by crime

Jessie Teal is additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order.