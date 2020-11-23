Menu

Comments

Weather

Okanagan weather: mid-single-digit highs with more moisture ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
More mixed precipitation is headed for the Okanagan for the final week of November.
More mixed precipitation is headed for the Okanagan for the final week of November. SkyTracker Weather

The final work week of November kicked off on a cooler note.

Temperatures hovered around the freezing mark Monday morning before making it into mid-single digits in the afternoon with some mixed precipitation possible.

The next frontal wave is slated to bring more mixed precipitation to the region on Tuesday as the mercury climbs from around or just below freezing back into mid-single digits once again.

The possibility of rain or snow returns to the Okanagan late Tuesday.
The possibility of rain or snow returns to the Okanagan late Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

An area of low pressure will plow through the province bringing in more rain and snow on Wednesday before skies clear on Thursday and an upper ridge brings a return to sunshine to finish the week.

Daytime highs will linger at mid-single digits through Friday.

The final weekend of November is expected to bring a return to partly-to-mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs staying above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

