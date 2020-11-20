Man arrested after police spot reported stolen vehicle in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say officers arrested a Kitchener man on Thursday after a vehicle that had been reported stolen was spotted during a routine patrol on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle was discovered on Ardelt Place in Kitchener at around 3:30 p.m.

During their investigation, officers found identity documents, fentanyl as well as numerous sets of keys.

A 33-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000; two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; possession of identity documents; and possession of fentanyl.

