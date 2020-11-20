Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto officer suffers leg injury after suspect vehicle rams into police car

By Jessica Patton Global News
Photo of the damaged cruiser.
Photo of the damaged cruiser. Bill Barker/Global News

Toronto police say an officer suffered a leg injury after being struck by a vehicle driven by a suspect attempting to flee the scene.

Officers responded to a report of someone with a gun on Baltray Crescent, just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Const. Edward Parks said a neighbour called about an argument in which someone pulled out a gun.

Police arrived on scene and Parks said two people got into a Range Rover, rammed one of the squad cars, injuring an officer who was standing outside of his vehicle.

Parks said the officer suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury.

Trending Stories

A pursuit ensued in the area of Victoria Park and Highway 401, however, officers had to call it off due to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact investigators.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeofficer injuredToronto Police PursuitBaltray CrescentToronto officer injured
Flyers
More weekly flyers