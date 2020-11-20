Toronto officer suffers leg injury after suspect vehicle rams into police car

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an officer suffered a leg injury after being struck by a vehicle driven by a suspect attempting to flee the scene.

Officers responded to a report of someone with a gun on Baltray Crescent, just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Const. Edward Parks said a neighbour called about an argument in which someone pulled out a gun.

Police arrived on scene and Parks said two people got into a Range Rover, rammed one of the squad cars, injuring an officer who was standing outside of his vehicle.

Parks said the officer suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury.

A pursuit ensued in the area of Victoria Park and Highway 401, however, officers had to call it off due to public safety.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact investigators.

