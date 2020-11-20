Halifax police lay charges after cocaine, oxycodone, cash seized

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a man is facing several drug-related charges after police seized controlled substances on Wednesday.

Police executed a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 at a residence on Autumn Drive in Halifax.

Investigators seized cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, a ballistic vest and cash.

According to police, a 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police say the man is facing charges of possessing, producing and trafficking a controlled substance.

He will appear in court at a later date.

