Halifax police lay charges after cocaine, oxycodone, cash seized

Halifax police say a man is facing several drug-related charges after police seized controlled substances on Wednesday.
Police executed a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 at a residence on Autumn Drive in Halifax.
Investigators seized cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, a ballistic vest and cash.
According to police, a 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident.
Police say the man is facing charges of possessing, producing and trafficking a controlled substance.
He will appear in court at a later date.
