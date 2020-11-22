Manitoba photographer adapts to take physically distant holiday photos for families

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba photographer is adapting to ensure people can still capture the holiday season in 2020.

Chantal Holowka is allowing families to take photos of themselves where she’ll then do the editing work to make it holiday-themed.

“I figured that every family needs some sort of joy out of this sad and uncertain time,” Holowka said.

She says the process still allows for creativity by all involved without having to get too close to each other.

“They pick the backdrops, I help guide them to take the picture. I give them ideas and typically families have their own ideas, which I love to go with. They email me the photos, I put them on backdrops they picked and then they get the finished product,” Holowka explained.

The adaption comes as a lot of malls, like Polo Park, have to cancel their photos with Santa.

“This is ensuring Santa is in top condition to make deliveries to children around the world at midnight on Christmas Day,” the mall said in a statement.

Many photographers have had to adapt to the new realities the coronavirus pandemic has brought. This includes Curtis Moore, who typically would have captured countless weddings this year.

“Definitely, I’ve pivoted my business from all weddings all the time, only weddings, to a lot of family photos and then I plan on doing some commercial work throughout the winter to kind of get through,” Moore said.

While doing photography may not be ideal at this time, Holowka said the important thing is allowing families to create memories.

“They’re a joy to make,” Holowka said.

