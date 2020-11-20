Menu

Crime

Durham police charge man with child luring, pornography

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 8:51 am
Police release photo of 61-year-old Stephen Ball of Whitby.
Police release photo of 61-year-old Stephen Ball of Whitby. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police say a man is facing child luring and child pornography charges and police are concerned there may possibly be more victims.

Police said in early October, an investigation was launched into the luring of a minor.

Officers charged 61-year-old Stephen Ball, a resident from Whitby, with possessing child pornography, access to child pornography, and luring a child.

Investigators said that Ball had previously been in “a position of trust or authority as a counsellor and/or social worker” and officers are asking anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

Read more: High school teacher charged with distributing, possessing child pornography in King, Ont.

Ball was held for a bail hearing but was later released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5339 or to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

