Third arrest for Quebec man accused of selling illegal cigarettes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A repeat offender was arrested Thursday in Sherbrooke, Que., in connection with the sale of illegal cigarettes.

This is his third arrest for allegedly selling contraband tobacco.

The male suspect, 63, was apprehended in a raid near the Bishop’s University campus on Thursday.

According to Sherbrooke police (SPC), the multi-unit residential building on College Street had previously been identified as a point of sale for illegal cigarettes.

Read more: Quebec tobacco ring allegedly involved Montreal Mafia

Thursday’s raid resulted in the seizure of 40,000 illegal cigarettes that were found in a vehicle. The vehicle was also seized.

The same individual was arrested in 2016 with 6,000 cigarettes and in May 2020 with 18,400 cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect faces a minimum fine of $300 if convicted.