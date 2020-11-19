Menu

Crime

28-year OPP veteran ‘critically’ injured in incident on Manitoulin Island: police official

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 3:04 pm
Little information has been released about the incident, but OPP said there's a 'heavy police presence' in Gore Bay, Ont.
Little information has been released about the incident, but OPP said there's a 'heavy police presence' in Gore Bay, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 28-year veteran with the Ontario Provincial Police has been critically injured in connection with an incident on Manitoulin Island in Ontario, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique confirmed Thursday.

Little information has been released about the incident, but OPP said there’s a “heavy police presence” in Gore Bay in the area of Scotland Road, Hindman Trail and 10th Road as a result of a “serious occurrence.”

Officers are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time

Read more: OPP officer killed in Kirkland Lake after getting shot by hunting rifle

On Wednesday afternoon, an Ornge air ambulance spokesperson confirmed the service received a call just before 2 p.m. for an incident related to an OPP officer.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

