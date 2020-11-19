28-year OPP veteran ‘critically’ injured in incident on Manitoulin Island: police official

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year veteran with the Ontario Provincial Police has been critically injured in connection with an incident on Manitoulin Island in Ontario, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique confirmed Thursday.

Little information has been released about the incident, but OPP said there’s a “heavy police presence” in Gore Bay in the area of Scotland Road, Hindman Trail and 10th Road as a result of a “serious occurrence.”

A 28 year #OPP veteran has been critically injured in an ongoing situation on #Manitoulin @OPP_NER. Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer and their family, while we continue to investigate the occurrence. — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 19, 2020

Officers are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time

On Wednesday afternoon, an Ornge air ambulance spokesperson confirmed the service received a call just before 2 p.m. for an incident related to an OPP officer.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.